2020 WR: 'If I wasn't going to go to Auburn, it would probably be Florida.'

Corey Bender
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

The Gators' 2020 wide receiver class is not yet complete, and there are a handful of prospects who continue to be on the short list with the early signing period still roughly two months away.

One of those prospects happens to be committed to Auburn and was in attendance for Saturday's victory against the Tigers as well.

