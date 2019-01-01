Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 18:26:38 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 WR Ze'Vian Capers has Gators in top ten

Mxs152gqj1hp58gabjsj
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen and his staff kicked off 2019 on a positive note on Tuesday. On the first day of the new year, Ze’Vian Capers released a list of his top ten schools, which featured Florida. The three-st...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}