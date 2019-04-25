With the spring evaluation period in full effect, members of the Florida Gators’ coaching staff have been putting in the miles and visiting a flurry of schools.

Torrian Gray has been an active force on the trail ever since being hired in January, and continued those recruiting efforts this week.

The cornerbacks coach made his rounds in Virginia on Tuesday, which included him rewarding sophomore TreVeyon Henderson with a scholarship offer.

After Gray departed from his school, Henderson called the UF assistant and spoke to him briefly over the phone about the Gators’ interest in him.