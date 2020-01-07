News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 11:14:21 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 ATH in touch with multiple Florida coaches, eager to visit UF again

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Following National Signing Day on Feb. 5, the Gators will have wrapped up their work in this class and will be turning the page to the next crop of prospects that they are recruiting.Ahmari Harvey,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}