The Florida Gators have made it a point to establish a stronghold on Vanguard High School for future recruiting cycles.

UF has already secured three commitments from prospects at the school in the 2020 and 2021 classes: Leonard Manuel, Bryce Langston and Trevonte Rucker.

Rucker, who verbally pledged to the program back in November, took multiple visits to Gainesville before announcing his decision last fall. The 6-foot, 150-pounder told GT’s Corey Bender on Saturday he will be back on Florida’s campus in less than a couple of weeks.