Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 20:17:13 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DB exited Gainesville knowing he's a priority for Dan Mullen

P2mp50fhq1hrt0y7frtk
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

After being rewarded with a Gators offer just over a month ago, 2021 athlete Ga'Quincy McKinstry wasted no time taking the next step with Dan Mullen's program by journeying down to the Swamp on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound McKinstry, who also has a pair of offers on the table for basketball, is being courted to suit up in the secondary for the University of Florida.

Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Notre Dame are some additional offers on the table for the Pinson (Ala.) Valley sophomore.

Guplno50qakozlp2rz8q
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}