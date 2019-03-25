After being rewarded with a Gators offer just over a month ago, 2021 athlete Ga'Quincy McKinstry wasted no time taking the next step with Dan Mullen's program by journeying down to the Swamp on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound McKinstry, who also has a pair of offers on the table for basketball, is being courted to suit up in the secondary for the University of Florida.

Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Notre Dame are some additional offers on the table for the Pinson (Ala.) Valley sophomore.

