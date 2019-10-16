UF's primary focus is currently on their 2019 campaign and bolstering their current class, but the program is also carving out time to expand their big board in future recruiting cycles.

The Gators have recently dished out offers to a multitude of sophomores and juniors, with one of the recipients of an offer from the staff being Omarion Cooper.

Cooper, a product out of Lehigh Acres (Fla.), says he was all smiles after receiving the green light from an SEC school for the first time in his recruitment.