{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 12:14:37 -0500') }}

Big-time 2021 DE has multiple connections to childhood favorite UF Gators

Corey Bender
It has certainly been an offseason to remember of Cade Denhoff, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound rising junior from Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School.

In addition to earning an invite to the 2021 All-American Bowl, the defensive end is also fresh off earning offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, FSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, and now the University of Florida, which pulled the trigger on Tuesday night.

