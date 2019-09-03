Over the past 48 hours, several prospects representing the class of 2021 received a bump on the University of Florida's big board, with juniors now permitted to communicate directly with colleges.

A handful of the newly-offered prospects have been receiving UF mail for several weeks, but there were some certainly caught off guard by the game-changing news as well.

One of those prospects is 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive end, Saivion Jones, who straps up the pads for Vacherie (La.) St. James. The up-and-coming junior had already possessed Power Five offers from Kansas and Virginia, but it's safe to say Sunday's offer from the Gators catapulted his recruitment to another level.