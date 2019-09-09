News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 09:17:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Following visit, 2021 DE says UF is one of a trio of schools sticking out

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Florida has experienced a fair amount of success recruiting prospects from American Heritage, with four players signing to the school from the 2017 cycle on.

UF's top target at the Plantation (Fla.) program in next year's class is Dallas Turner, who was in attendance for the team's home opener against UT-Martin this past weekend.

Turner, who journeyed up to the Swamp a pair of times during the spring, was not surprised by Florida's 45-0 victory, but enjoyed the electric environment from the crowd on Saturday night.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}