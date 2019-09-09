Florida has experienced a fair amount of success recruiting prospects from American Heritage, with four players signing to the school from the 2017 cycle on.

UF's top target at the Plantation (Fla.) program in next year's class is Dallas Turner, who was in attendance for the team's home opener against UT-Martin this past weekend.

Turner, who journeyed up to the Swamp a pair of times during the spring, was not surprised by Florida's 45-0 victory, but enjoyed the electric environment from the crowd on Saturday night.