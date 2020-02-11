There have been multiple changes in Victoine Brown's recruitment over the past few weeks.

Just under a month ago, Brown told Rivals' Chad Simmons that Florida remains his top school, and he has even thought about committing to the school in the past. A couple of days later, however, Brown moved South Carolina up to the No. 1 spot on his leaderboard after attending the program's junior day.

With over three weeks having passed since he made that statement, the Grayson High School pass rusher says he's switched things up once again.

Brown spoke with GatorsTerritory about where Florida fits into the mix, as well as his relationship with David Turner and when he plans on returning to the Swamp.