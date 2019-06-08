For the first time since reopening their recruitments last month, elite rising juniors Bryce Langston and Trevonte Rucker made an appearance at the University of Florida.

The former UF pledges traveled with their Vanguard teammates on Friday to participate in 7-on-7 competition, which resulted in a championship game loss to Carol City.

Although he is no longer a member of Florida’s 2021 class, Langston told GatorsTerritory that the subject of his de-commitment was not broached during his conversations with the staff.