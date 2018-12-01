Dan Mullen's staff spent the past week journeying all throughout the country to conduct in-home visits with top targets, but also set aside time in order to expand their big board for the class of 2021.

Maason Smith, a 6-foot-4, 276-pound defensive tackle from Houma (La.) Terrebonne, was on the receiving end of a UF offer on Wednesday and it's a game-changer for the sophomore.

Southern Miss and UL Lafayette have also served up offers, but Smith is certainly on the rise with the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Ole Miss keeping close tabs as well.