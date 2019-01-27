It is still early in the process, but the Florida Gators having been making a statement in the class of 2021.

Dan Mullen’s staff has received six verbal pledges in the class thus far, with all of them coming since early November. One of those sophomores is Fort Lauderdale (Fl.) prospect Tyreak Sapp, who committed to the program last month.

The coaches are staying in contact with Sapp and have been telling him to finish his final two years of school on a high note.