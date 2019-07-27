However, fast forward roughly four days later and the 17th-ranked cornerback is off the market with plans to relocate to Gainesville roughly two years from now.

When speaking with GatorsTerritory earlier this week, the four-star prospect labeled UF as a top five school and claimed he had a leader as well, but chose not to reveal that portion to the public.

Kamar Wilcoxson, who committed to Dan Mullen's staff last fall only to reopen his recruitment in late April, is now back in the Gators' recruiting class following a stellar visit to campus on Friday.

One of the Peach State's premier 2021 defensive backs has opted to team back up with UF after attending yesterday's Friday Night Lights at the Swamp.

“Tradition,” Wilcoxson told GatorsTerritory earlier this week. “I grew up a Florida fan and Florida always has had a special place in my heart. The vibe in Gainesville is different. I know everybody tries to throw their two cents in the ‘DBU’ conversation, but we all know who produces the best DBs.

“(We are in) pretty good contact and they’re making me aware that I’m a priority,” Wilcoxson added. "I love coach Mullen. He’s such a family-oriented guy and you can tell he has his best interest at heart for his players.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Wilcoxson has manufactured a tight-knit relationship with Torrian Gray as well. With UF expected to deliver multiple NFL prospects over the next few years, Gray envisions Wilcoxson getting a fair shot as early as the 2021 season.

“He’s telling me I have a great chance to come in and compete freshman year,” Wilcoxson said of Gray’s message. “He likes me as an outside corner just like every other school and is real high on me.”

In response to Friday Night Lights, the Gators are fresh off hauling in a commitment from quarterback Carlos Del Rio as well. With Wilcoxson and Del Rio in the fold, UF's 2021 recruiting class now features four prospects.

A rising junior at Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson, Wilcoxson strongly considered additional offers from Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech among others.

In addition to the Gators, Georgia Tech and Tennessee have also hosted Wilcoxson this offseason.

