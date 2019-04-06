Dan Mullen’s program had an action-packed day on Saturday, with the main headline being Anthony Richardson’s decision to recommit to UF.

Outside of welcoming the dual-threat signal-caller back into their 2020 class, the Gators hosted their second scrimmage of the spring and received visits from multiple prospects.

One of the recruits that ventured down to Gainesville and stepped foot on campus was Ahmari Harvey, who netted an offer from the school in January.

Harvey, a sophomore safety out of Tallahassee, came away impressed by his first-ever visit to Florida.