Florida Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy has been a busy man on the recruiting trail over the past week.

Dating back to last Thursday, three Florida-based o-linemen reeled in offers from Hevesy: Adrein Strickland, Jake Slaughter and, most recently, Caleb Johnson.

Johnson, who is teammates with Slaughter at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, previously told us last month that UF had started picking up contact with him. The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder is tabbed by Rivals as the No. 42 offensive tackle in the nation.

With an offer from Florida now in his possession, Johnson spoke with GatorsTerritory about his reaction to Tuesday's good news, what he likes about the school and the other programs in the mix for his services.