Christian Robinson has made his presence known on the recruiting trail over the past couple of weeks.

UF's linebackers coach has made the rounds at numerous schools in Georgia and Texas, and continued his efforts on Monday in the Sunshine State.

To kick off the week, Robinson stopped by Florida High School in Tallahassee, where he served up an offer to an underclassman prospect.

Ahmari Harvey, a safety in the 2021 cycle, reeled in the second SEC offer of his recruitment when the Gators pulled the trigger.