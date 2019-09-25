Earlier this month, the Florida Gators dished out an offer to Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy product Marcus Burke.

Burke has seen his stock rise dramatically, with Georgia, Georgia Tech and South Carolina also dipping into his recruitment in recent weeks.

With Gainesville being under two hours away from his home, Burke decided to make a pit stop at UF on Saturday to watch the team take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

After getting his first taste of a Florida home game, Burke was in awe of the fan turnout and environment in the stadium.