For Truesdale, receiving the green light from the Gators was a momentous achievement in his football career.

After making the trek to Gainesville for Florida’s junior day, however, Truesdale left the school equipped with his first offer to play at the collegiate level.

Prior to his March 16 visit to the University of Florida, 2021 prospect Jayden Truesdale had yet to have a school officially get involved in his recruitment.

“Receiving the offer left me speechless,” Truesdale said. “But receiving this offer made me realize that hard work really does pay off.”

There were a plethora of recruits that were also in attendance for UF’s second junior day, but Florida’s head man found time to speak with Truesdale.

The 6-foot, 225-pound inside linebacker has stood out on his tape due to the physicality that he plays with and the speed he has on the field.

“Coach Dan Mullen offered me,” Truesdale said. “He liked how I’m a hard hitter, that I can control the box and can play sideline to sideline.

“As far as my game, I describe myself as field general, violent player and an intelligent player. I’m a linebacker that can play sideline to sideline and I’m a universal athlete that can play many positions.”

Along with receiving an offer from the program, Truesdale had the opportunity to check out different parts of the campus during his visit.

“I liked how I got to take pictures in a Florida uniform, tour and watch a live practice,” Truesdale said. “Also talk about academics and talk about football with Dan Mullen.”

As previous prospects have noted about the Gators, there is a level of noticeable energy and intensity that permeates the football team.

Truesdale, a product out of Virginia Beach (Va.), echoed those same sentiments when describing his interest in Florida.

“The work ethic of everyone, from the players all the way to the staff,” Truesdale said of what he likes about UF. “Everybody works hard at practice, nobody is complaining… just them being coachable and working hard. It’s a great environment.”

