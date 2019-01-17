The do-it-all defender racked up 98 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and a fumble recovery for a Bulls squad that crossed the finish line at 10-5.

A product of Miami Northwestern, Lewis certainly left his mark during a sophomore campaign that also featured a class 6A state championship.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore is just days removed from earning an offer from hometown Miami, and is now equipped with an SEC offer after receiving the green light from Florida on Thursday.

Terrence Lewis is already sitting at nine offers with still two seasons of prep football ahead of him, but it's safe to say that number will likely double or even triple by the time his senior year kicks into gear.

"This offer means a lot, you know?" Lewis told GatorsTerritory. "I’m from Florida, so it means a lot when a big school notices you. Florida has always been a college I’ve loved growing up. I watched them on TV and my cousin, Ben Hanks, played for them in the 90s.

"Me knowing Randy Russell, he’s a big inspiration and knowing what he’s going through, that’s the main reason I put on 21 this year, to dedicate this season for him, so I do know a little. But I’ve been working this year and I’ve waited patiently.

"Now my time is up."

Given his frame, youth and physicality, there is no doubting Lewis will be strapping up the pads at linebacker once diving into the collegiate ranks.

"They offered me as a linebacker. I think I’m a great linebacker," Lewis said. "I can play safety too and I have good hips. I could play outside linebacker and come off the edge, but I prefer middle linebacker because I’m naturally good at it.

"I usually use my speed to advantages, but I do got a little muscle on me. I also like to roam around the field."

Lewis, who is eyeing visits to Florida, Miami and Western Kentucky, says two suitors are starting to soak up his attention a little bit more than others.

"Florida and UM," Lewis said when asked if any schools are sticking out.

