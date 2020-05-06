The Florida Gators' 2021 baseball recruiting class is loaded with some of the top high school prospects in the country.

It is ranked second in the nation, according to Perfect Game. They have 19 commits in their class, including 11 ranked inside the top 100. One of those verbal pledges is left-handed pitcher Carsten Finnvold.

Finnvold is a 6-foot-1, 170 pound left-handed pitcher out of American Heritage High School in Delray Beach (Fla.). On Perfect Game, Finnvold is the 500th-ranked recruit and 118th ranked left-handed pitcher in the country.

Finnvold was one of the latest 2021 commits to make their pledge to the University of Florida. Finnvold announced his commitment to the Gators last October as he picked the Gators over other Division 1 programs.

“My recruitment had a lot of ups and downs,” Finnvold told GatorsTerritory. “I was one of the later recruits in my class and my recruitment was spent with a lot of uncertainty.”

During his baseball recruitment, Finnvold received four offers: Air Force, Florida, North Carolina State and USF. He also received some interest from schools like FAU, UCF and Columbia. Florida was the last program to offer Finnvold as that was the offer he was hoping and waiting for.

“Florida was always my dream school and when they offered me, it was one of the best days of my life,” Finnvold told GT.

The South Florida left-hander shared with us the conversation he had with Florida’s coaching staff when they offered him.

“I first talked to Coach [Craig] Bell, but it was Coach [Chuck] Jeroloman who offered me,” Finnvold said. “They talked about how great the school, baseball and academics are and really did a great job of explaining how great the University of Florida is.”

Finnvold would make his pledge to Florida baseball program in late October.

“I knew Florida was the school that I wanted to go to,” Finnvold said.

Even though his season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Finnvold had a strong season for the Stallions. Finnvold had a 3-0 record with a 0.00 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and struck out 21 batters in 13 innings pitched.

The Florida commit expects to play with the Elite Squad Baseball club over the summer, and has used the quarantine to work on his craft.

“I’m training two or three times every day, just doing a lot of body weight, running and throwing,” Finnvold said.

When asked about how strong his commitment is to Florida, he informed me that he’s 100 percent committed to Florida and that no schools have been in contact with him since his commitment to the Gators.

