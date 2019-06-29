Miami commit keeping close tabs on Gators: 'Academic wise, the best for me'
ATLANTA, GA. --- Blue-chip defensive tackle Savion Collins joined forces with hometown Miami last September, but hasn't necessarily closed the door on additional suitors with several visits taking place as well.
One of those schools that recently provided Collins with red-carpet treatment is the University of Florida. In addition to camping last summer, the 2021 prospect visited UF in late March and received a full presentation on the ins and outs of the academic programs as well.
Collins, who attends Miami Southwest High School, checks in as the nation's 62nd-ranked player overall in the initial 2021 Rivals100 Rankings.
