The Gators' 2021 baseball recruiting class is loaded with some of the top prospects in the country, and ranked second in the nation according to Perfect Game.

They have nineteen commits in their class, including 10 who are ranked inside the top-100. One of those highly-regarded juniors is Jay Allen, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound outfielder out of Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll Catholic.

On Perfect Game, Allen checks in as the 11th-ranked prospect and fourth-ranked outfielder in the country.

“My recruitment was an amazing experience, getting to know all the guys I’m going to be future teammates with,” Allen told GatorsTerritory. “The history of UF is all amazing and I’m just happy with how everything has gone so far.

“The culture and all the history of the school’s baseball program,” Allen added. “I grew up watching the Gators, so it was always something about the orange and blue I loved.”

Allen was one of the first 2021 prospects to team up with the University of Florida, committing during the July just prior to his sophomore year. The Gators were always one of the top options from the get-go, so pulling the trigger for Kevin O'Sullivan's program was simply a no-brainer for the 2021 prospect.

“They were the only school I really let get a chance because I committed the day after they offered,” Allen said on why he only had one offer. “I did have some interest from schools like Miami, Louisville and Florida State.”

While Allen is one of the top 2021 baseball recruits, he’s also a football recruit and the starting quarterback at his high school. This past season, Allen racked up over 2,400 total yards and 22 touchdowns, including 14 through the air.

Allen has also made a splash on the recruiting trail, holding offers from Air Force, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Georgia Southern and Grambling State.

It's unlikely Allen will receive a football offer from the Gators, but don't rule out the possibility of him playing multiple sports before it's all said and done.

“I’ve attended a camp at Florida and spoke with coach (Jamar) Chaney,” Allen said. “He just told me that we will stay in touch and also sent me a couple of invites to some of their football events.”

