The Elite 11 Finals took place this past week in Nashville, featuring some of the best high school quarterbacks in the country. Out of the 22 quarterbacks at the event, two of them were verbally committed to Florida: four-star Carlos Del Rio and baseball top-15 recruit Jay Allen.

On Perfect Game, Jay Allen is the 11th-ranked prospect and the No. 4 outfielder in the country. He’s also top ranked outfielder in Florida and the state’s second-best overall recruit.

Allen is the starting quarterback at John Carroll High School (Fort Pierce, Fla.) and possesses some D1 offers. However, it was still a surprise to see him at the Elite 11 since he’s committed to Florida as a baseball player and not for football.

“It was a great experience going to be around some of the top quarterbacks in the nation,” Allen said of competing at the Elite 11. “I was able to get some coaching from some of the best quarterback coaches in the nation, so it was amazing.”

While Allen didn’t finish inside the Elite 11, he felt good about his performance against some of the nation’s best signal callers in the Class of 2021.

“I feel like I did OK,” Allen said of his showing. “I know if I had no baseball to worry about and was focused on football for a couple of weeks, I would have been at the top of my game.”

When Allen had some free time, he would use it to socialize with the other quarterbacks at the Elite 11. One of the players he started to build a relationship with was Del Rio.

“He was one of the funniest quarterbacks I’ve ever met,” Allen told Gators Territory. “We talked about all kinds of things, from football to what he likes to do.”

Being a three-sport high school athlete, Allen still has a lot to learn about the game of football. The Elite 11 taught him some things he can use on the gridiron for his senior season.

“Just learning so much at the Elite 11 that I can imply to my game as a passer and help me become more efficient.” Allen told GT. “These prestigious events are going to be ready to roll, so I have to be the same way.”

Since being invited to the Elite 11, Allen has received interest from some Power 5 programs. One of those schools is recruiting Allen as a football and baseball player.

“I’ve talked to South Carolina, Miami and Penn State. Penn State talked to me a while back and Miami has been in contact with my high school head coach,” said Allen, who noted the Hurricanes are the only team recruiting him for both football and baseball, while it’s strictly quarterback with the Nittany Lions.

With those schools coming after him, some have wondered about the status of Allen’s commitment to Florida’s baseball.

“My commitment to Florida is very solid,” Allen said. “Although, the thought of playing both sports in college being a possibility could make some things change.”

One factor that may prevent programs such as Miami and Penn State from offering is Allen’s draft prospects. He could be picked high and sign with an MLB organization, which would keep him from playing football and baseball at the collegiate level.

Allen told Gators Territory the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays have contacted him and will be keeping tabs as he attends major baseball showcases and tournaments.

“I really don’t try to pay attention to the draft process right now,” Allen said. “I’ve heard and seen some mock drafts that have me going in the first round, but that’s about it.”