Florida is the ninth SEC school to have given the green light to Josey thus far in his recruitment.

The program dished out an offer to 2021 offensive lineman Noah Josey, who is teammates with Gators target Eli Sutton.

This week, Dan Mullen’s staff once again dipped into the recruitment of another promising prospect from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Coach [Larry] Scott, the tight ends coach, offered me. He said he really liked my film and the way that I moved.”

“I was extremely excited to receive the offer,” Josey told GatorsTerritory . “I was on my way home from lifts and I made the call. I was really grateful that they would extend an offer to me. It means a lot.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Josey does a solid job of pulling from his guard position on run plays and is able to drive back opposing defenders using his strength.

Josey further dissected his skill set on the field and highlighted one area that he can improve on over the next two years before he transitions to the next level.

“I feel like for my size, I move well,” Josey said. “I have a good football IQ and I’m pretty nasty. What I’ve heard from many people is I need to work on my explosiveness.”

One of Mullen’s main selling points to recruits following his first year at the helm is that Florida was the only school to finish top ten academically and in the final rankings for football last year.

For Josey, the combination of UF’s accomplishments on the field and in the classroom was his biggest takeaway when evaluating the program

“I know that the Gators play good SEC ball and know what it takes to win,” Josey said of his knowledge about Florida. “I’m also very impressed by the academics, which is a very big factor for me. It’s not about the four years; it’s about the next 40.”

Now that he is armed with an offer from Florida, Josey is looking into possible dates for making the trek down to Gainesville.

“I was about to schedule a visit during May,” Josey said of when he will step foot on UF’s campus. “However, the only day that worked was the day before The Opening here in Nashville, so nothing is planned as of right now.”

Outside of the Gators, Josey possesses additional offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State.

