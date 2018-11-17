A product of Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman also joins his teammate and 2021 defensive back, Kamar Wilcoxson, who committed to Mullen two weekends ago.

George Jackson, who was also inside the Swamp for the matchup vs. Missouri, just committed to Florida after having a front-row seat to today's Idaho game.

Another prospect hailing from the 2021 class has opted to join forces with Dan Mullen and the Gators.

"What I really like about UF is how great the atmosphere is, such as the tradition and fan base," Jackson told GatorsTerritory. "I've been building a relationship with coach Hevesy over a few weeks, and he told he wants me to become a Gator and I said, 'Let’s make it happen, coach.'

"I’ve seen him coach in person and I see how he coaches with a passion and how he cares for his offensive line."

Jackson, who possesses additional offers from Florida State, Purdue and Rutgers among others, views himself as a do-it-all prospect in the trenches. He'll likely slide inside once relocating for college , but will also do whatever is asked of him and is confident doing so.

"The skill-set that UF is getting from me is being a versatile offensive lineman because I can move all over the line, such as tackle, guard and center," Jackson said. "I also know how to pass protect and run block really good. I also have a good work-ethic, attitude, and I’m a very coachable athlete."

Jackson is at his best when utilizing his sheer size and leaning on defenders in the run game, but also does a lot of pulling for his team. He has to continue to get stronger and tighten up his frame, but that will obviously come with him being just a sophomore.

He is like a truck once getting going in the open field, but does a nice job of playing to the whistle. This is a young man who has a lot to offer as an up-and-comer.

Florida fans, you can also get accustomed to Jackson's style of play by viewing his sophomore highlights below.

