2021 OL relishes first visit to UF, hoping to return early next year
Back in August, Monroe (N.C.) offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez reeled in an offer from the Gators, marking the second SEC offer in his recruitment.
Gonzalez, who has also been given the green light by Kentucky, Ohio State and Penn State, decided to hit the road on Saturday and check out the Swamp for Florida's game versus Tennessee.
Even though it was a noon kickoff, Gonzalez gave credit to UF's fans for showing up and providing a raucous atmosphere throughout the duration of the afternoon.
The three-star prospect also keened in on the team's performance in the trenches, and marveled at how John Hevesy's group held up against the Volunteers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news