Back in August, Monroe (N.C.) offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez reeled in an offer from the Gators, marking the second SEC offer in his recruitment.

Gonzalez, who has also been given the green light by Kentucky, Ohio State and Penn State, decided to hit the road on Saturday and check out the Swamp for Florida's game versus Tennessee.



Even though it was a noon kickoff, Gonzalez gave credit to UF's fans for showing up and providing a raucous atmosphere throughout the duration of the afternoon.

The three-star prospect also keened in on the team's performance in the trenches, and marveled at how John Hevesy's group held up against the Volunteers.