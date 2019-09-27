News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 13:25:18 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OL relishes first visit to UF, hoping to return early next year

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Back in August, Monroe (N.C.) offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez reeled in an offer from the Gators, marking the second SEC offer in his recruitment.

Gonzalez, who has also been given the green light by Kentucky, Ohio State and Penn State, decided to hit the road on Saturday and check out the Swamp for Florida's game versus Tennessee.

Even though it was a noon kickoff, Gonzalez gave credit to UF's fans for showing up and providing a raucous atmosphere throughout the duration of the afternoon.

The three-star prospect also keened in on the team's performance in the trenches, and marveled at how John Hevesy's group held up against the Volunteers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}