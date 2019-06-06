UF's 2021 class suffered a significant makeover this offseason when a handful of prospects opted to take a step back by de-committing from Dan Mullen's program.

Several of those prospects had their own reasoning behind the decisions, but one rising junior who continue to remain two feet in with the Gators is IMG Academy's George Jackson, who relocated from Georgia over the offseason.

Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman, committed to the Gators in late November after attending UF's matchups with Missouri and Idaho.