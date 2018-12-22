After their regular season came to an end last month, Dan Mullen's coaching staff packed up their suitcases and traveled throughout different parts of the country for in-home visits.

While the coaches did prioritize top 2019 targets and their current commits during the contact period, they also initiated the process of recruiting prospects in future classes.

One of those prospects is coveted 2021 offensive tackle, Eli Sutton, who the Gators rewarded with an offer just under three weeks ago.