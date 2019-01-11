Much of UF's recruiting attention is currently directed towards this weekend's official visitors list, with the likes of Kaiir Elam and Mark-Antony Richards expected to be on campus, but Dan Mullen's staff is dedicating a chunk of time to the underclassmen as well.

Dink Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie, is one of those up-and-comers who is fresh off capturing a Gators offer after receiving the green light from Mullen's staff on Friday.

Dan Mullen, defensive line coach Sal Sunseri and running backs coach Greg Knox were the staff members who dropped by Jackson's school on Friday.