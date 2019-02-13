Alabama, LSU, Florida State, West Virginia and Miami are some additional offers on the table for the Sunshine State defender.

Dan Mullen received word of the pleasant news when Jackson dialed him up on Wednesday morning.

Dink Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore outside linebacker from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie, just announced his pledge to the program after earning an offer roughly a month ago.

Commitment No. 7 is now in for Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

"UF has been a school that I have always loved," Jackson told GatorsTerritory. "It is a program that has great leadership with coach Mullen. I love the fact that they let the rush-ends get after the QB; that’s what I do.

"UF has been a school that I’ve always dreamt about since i was a kid. I love the coaching staff and all that the program has to offer."

As a sophomore, Jackson, who also plays running back, piled up 67 tackles (42 solo), 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

"My coach said they like me as a rush-end," Jackson said of the Gators. "Either with me standing or with my hand in the dirt. I’m still young; I’m only 15. I have a lot of growing to do."

A native of Brevard County, Jackson has yet to journey over to Gainesville, but plans to become a familiar face in the coming months.

"I haven’t visited yet, but I plan on doing so this next year," Jackson said. "It’s not too far from home and I look forward to seeing a few games in the Swamp, possibly even the spring game."

It's extremely early, but with seven prospects in the fold, the Gators now hold the top-ranked 2021 recruiting class on Rivals.

