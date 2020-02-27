The 'BUCK' role has been a key component of Todd Grantham's success as defensive coordinator of the Florida Gators.

This position, which is an outside linebacker/defensive end hybrid, produced a combined 20.5 sacks, 95 total tackles and nine forced fumbles from Jachai Polite (2018) and Jonathan Greenard (2019) over the past couple of seasons.

Given the necessity to replenish at this position on a yearly basis, Florida has their sight set on a few 'BUCK' targets in the 2021 cycle, including Dallas Turner.

Turner, who last made his way up to Gainesville for UF's 40-17 victory over Florida State on Nov. 30, spoke with GatorsTerritory about where things stand between him and the program.

"Things are going great with the Gators. They're one of my top schools as well," Turner said. "They're also recruiting me pretty hard."