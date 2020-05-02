2021 OT receives the green light from Florida, labels UF as his leader
John Hevesy and company expanded Florida's 2021 OL board multiple times throughout the course of April.
Out-of-state prospects Diego Pounds and Yousef Mugharbil netted offers from the staff last month, as well as Miami Hurricanes pledge Laurence Seymore.
The most recent rising senior along the offensive line to receive the green light from the Gators is Lynn Haven (Fla.) product Adrein Strickland.
Strickland, who collected an offer from UF this week, was all smiles after Florida took the next step with him.
"It was big for me," Strickland told GatorsTerritory. "I never thought I would get to be at this caliber of the sport, and it makes me feel honored for sure and it feels like I worked so hard and got what I wanted. Now, [it's] time to start working."
