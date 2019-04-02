Over the weekend, Dan Mullen’s staff played host to a boatload of recruits that made to their way to the University of Florida.

A number of visitors walked away from Gainesville in possession of an offer from the Gators, including Monroe (N.C.) prospect, Gavin Blackwell.

Blackwell, who is also armed with offers from North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland among others, was taken aback by Florida officially getting involved in his recruitment.

Although his main recruiter is quarterbacks coach, Brian Johnson, Blackwell was given the green light by assistant director of player personnel, Keiwan Ratliff.