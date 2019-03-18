The Florida Gators welcomed a pair of verbal pledges from Vanguard High School on campus for the program’s second junior day.

Fresh off visits to Florida State, 2021 commits Bryce Langston and Trevonte Rucker both made the trip to UF this past weekend for the first time this year.

Langston, who announced his commitment to Florida back in December, recapped his time at Florida with GatorsTerritory.