UF men’s basketball is continuing to evaluate options to fill their two remaining open scholarships, but Mike White’s program already has their eyes set on future recruiting cycles.

This week alone, the Gators have dished out multiple offers to underclassmen, including one to sophomore guard Kennedy Chandler.

Along with Florida being in the mix, Chandler has been given the green light by Arizona State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt as well.

The product out of Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian dished out his reaction to the offer below with GatorsTerritory.