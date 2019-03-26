On Monday, Dan Mullen’s staff hosted a pair of highly sought-after prospects in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Along with playing host to Pinson (Ala.) prospect, Ga’Quincy McKinstry, the Gators received another visit from Peach State signal-caller, Brock Vandagriff, a product of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian.

Vandagriff, who reeled in an offer from Florida back in October, ventured down to the school for the second time in as many months.