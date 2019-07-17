When Dan Mullen and company host their annual Friday Night Lights camp on July 26, the staff will be welcoming a number of familiar faces to Florida’s campus.

One prospect making his way back to Gainesville once again is Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern signal-caller, Carlos Del Rio.

Checking in as the 17th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2021 cycle, Del Rio has already made multiple trips to UF this year.

With a commitment potentially around the corner, Del Rio will be someone to keep an eye out for if he has a solid evening tossing the pigskin next week.