OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

For the second time this week, UF assistant Greg Knox dipped into the recruitment of another running back in the 2021 cycle.

After dishing out an offer to North Carolina-based rising senior Trevion Cooley on Monday, the Gators gave the green light to fellow three-star prospect Jaylin White less than 24 hours ago.

White, who is labeled as the 19th-ranked RB in his class, had actually been in touch with multiple staff members from the program prior to receiving the good news.

"I was waiting on it for a little time, so I'm kind of glad I got it," White told GatorsTerritory. "I was talking to coach Knox [before the offer], and there was another coach, too.