McDaniels, a 2021 tailback who straps up the pads for Richmond (Va.) Henrico, piled up an eye-popping 1,500 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns during his freshman season.

A pair of Power Five schools residing in the Southeast took the next step in the recruitment of Eric McDaniels on Friday, with one being Florida, which has been relentless when attacking out-of-state schools during the spring evaluation period.

"I'm from Virginia, so I don’t really know much about UF," McDaniels said. "But I’d love to get to know more about it. The first thing that comes to my mind when I hear Gators are Tim Tebow and the national championship he took them to."

Reeling in a Florida offer is a big-time achievement for any up-and-coming prospect, but a flurry of additional schools have already checked off all the boxes when evaluating Daniels as well, including South Carolina, Indiana and Boston College.

"It’s a true blessing," McDaniels said. "I can’t believe it myself still because as a kid dreaming about it, and then watching as your dreams come to reality is amazing.

"I really think most schools really love they way I run. I’m an aggressive running back but when schools come to visit, they can see I'm a team leader at such a young age."

While a number of prospects daydream about playing college football for as long as they can remember, McDaniels says that was certainly not the case during his childhood. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound freshman has had to get accustomed to the sport over time, but developed a strong liking for a school during that time as well.

"Funny story; I hated football, like I never wanted to play it," McDaniels said. "But you can say I grew up as a Clemson fan."

McDaniels has no visit dates locked in at this time.

