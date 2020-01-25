Dan Mullen and company are currently preoccupied with a half-dozen targets on campus for official visits, but UF's staff made sure to put in the work on the recruiting trail before the weekend arrived.

Throughout the course of the week, the Gators made pit stops at a plethora of programs, including Pearland High School in Houston, Texas.

Before he departed from the school, Florida assistant Greg Knox ended up dipping into the recruitment of the 13th-ranked junior running back on Rivals: Brandon Campbell.

Campbell spoke with GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender about receiving the green light from UF, Knox's conversation with his head coach and what he brings to the table on the football field.