News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 14:36:10 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Rivals100 OL breaks down offer from the Florida Gators

S3ussszc05ibswwevauw
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Last week, the Gators dipped into Texas to extend offers to a couple of the state’s premiere prospects in their respective classes.

After giving the green light to rising sophomore Bryce Anderson on Thursday, Florida jumped into the mix for Rivals100 recruit Bryce Foster to cap off the week.

Foster, the third-ranked offensive guard in the 2021 cycle, was pleasantly surprised after netting the 8th SEC offer of his recruitment.

Vlsje9lgv3spxn8fjpr0
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}