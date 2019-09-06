The Gators are on a national search with the 2021 big board made up of several regions, and that isn't expected to change with several additional out-of-state juniors now armed with offers as well.

One of those prospects happens to be the nation's 28th-ranked player overall, Lorenzo Styles, Jr., a big-play wide receiver from Pickerington (Ohio) Central.

The Rivals100 prospect had communicated with UF a few times in the past, but recently witnessed those conversations carry over to text messaging with colleges permitted to speak with 2021 prospects.