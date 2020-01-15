2021 Rivals250 ATH Ahmari Harvey locks in two visits, including one to UF
With the dead period coming to a close this week, Dan Mullen's staff is eager to roll out the red carpet for a stable of top targets and put the final touches on their 2020 class.
Standouts such as Justin Shorter, Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashaad Clayton and Dee Beckwith are scheduled to officially visit on the 24th, while additional key targets will be in Gainesville just prior to National Signing Day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news