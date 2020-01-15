With the dead period coming to a close this week, Dan Mullen's staff is eager to roll out the red carpet for a stable of top targets and put the final touches on their 2020 class.

Standouts such as Justin Shorter, Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashaad Clayton and Dee Beckwith are scheduled to officially visit on the 24th, while additional key targets will be in Gainesville just prior to National Signing Day.