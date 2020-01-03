ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida recently invaded Washington (D.C.) St. John's College to scoop up a commitment from Mordecai McDaniel, and continues to make a strong push for one of the school's prized junior prospects as well.

Taizse Johnson, Rivals' 12th-ranked defensive tackle, was rewarded with an offer from the Gators last spring and recently included them in his top six as well.

Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Maryland and South Carolina are the additional schools currently on Johnson's short list.