"That was really the biggest thing for me. And then, again, their offensive scheme is really good. They tailor their offense well to their quarterbacks, so that's something I really liked as well."

"First off, it was just the coaching staff," Kitna told GatorsTerritory . "I think that especially for such a big program, coach Mullen has done such a great job of building a staff that is all in the same mindset and all on the same page and giving the same message.

Kitna, son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, broke down his decision to join forces with the Gators on Tuesday.

UF reeled in a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Adrein Strickland two weeks ago, and got Rivals250 athlete Charles Montgomery to hop on board this past Sunday.

After over two months of adding no additional prospects to their 2021 class, the Florida Gators have picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail recently.

It is not too often when a prospect commits to a school without actually having physically stepped foot on the campus. That was the case here as Kitna netted an offer from Florida in January, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from making his way out to Gainesville.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder did, however, say he was able to virtually visit UF earlier this month, and saw all that he needed to see during that experience.

"The virtual visit was, I think, around two weeks back," Kitna said. "It was really cool. They had all the different categories and sections and pieces of the football team. I got to nutrition, academics and all these different people individually throughout the call.

"I think it was beneficial because I got to see all the different facilities they have, the way they go about incorporating those things into football and how they run those things. I really liked it."

An appealing aspect about the Gators for Kitna is Mullen's history with developing quarterbacks, such as Alex Smith, Dak Prescott and Tim Tebow, all of whom made it to the NFL.

With his dad having coached Prescott in 2019, Kitna has had the chance to pick his brain and learn more about what makes Mullen successful with signal callers.

"I know Dak, and I know the way he operates," Kitna said. "He's really good at what he does, being technically sound and things like that. I think they prepared him really well. What I heard from Dak, he speaks really highly of them. He's just not saying that.

"They're going to work me really hard and develop me as much as I can. That's what I'm looking for. I'm looking for people that will invest in me and doing the little things right. That's what really interests me, especially their winning mindset. They're trying to make everybody the best they can be in the program, and they have a vision for everybody that goes there."

There is still some uncertainty as to when recruits will be allowed to get on college campuses again, with the current dead period extended through June 30.

As soon as he is able to make the trek to the Swamp, however, Kitna says he will be in town to meet the full coaching staff in person and tour the school.

"I haven't locked in a date yet," Kitna said of officially visiting UF. "Again, things are still kind of shaky. They're saying this dead period will be over late June. I want to get out there as soon as I can. I think that late June will probably be the earliest I can get out there. We don't have an official date, but I want to get out as quick as I can."

Although his decision is still fresh, is Kitna ready to say that his recruitment is shut down and that he won't entertain any other options?

"I'm 100 percent a Gator unless there's a coaching change or something like that changes," Kitna responded. "I'm already committed to this staff and I love what they're doing here. I'm excited to be a Gator."

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.