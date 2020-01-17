2021 UF commit Kamar Wilcoxson sets two visits, including first official
With the dead period now in the books, prospects are permitted to journey back out to college campuses with several junior days and additional recruiting festivities on the horizon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news