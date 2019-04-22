The recent loss of former four-star prospect Malik Langham to the transfer portal upped the urgency for Florida to fill their needs on the interior of the defensive line.

On Friday, the Gators added another defensive tackle to their 2021 big board as the program gave the green light to Tyleik Williams.

Williams, a product out of Bull Run (Va.) Stonewall Jackson, was pleasantly surprised after reeling in the fifth offer of the recruiting process.