The class of 2020 remains at the forefront of UF's priorities on the recruiting trail, but Dan Mullen's staff continues to expand their big boards in additional classes as well.

One of those prospects who was recently on the receiving end of some pleasant news from the Gators is James BlackStrain, who reeled in 39 catches for 715 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound BlackStrain, who attends Melbourne (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy, earned offers from Georgia and Penn State on Thursday as well.